‘Good policing necessary for State’s development’

Minister lauds Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s vision for improving policing

Good policing, effective in maintaining law and order, safety of women, efficient investigation and thus ensuring convictions, is crucial for State’s development, Minister G. Jagadish Reddy said, remembering the martyrdom of police personnel on the Police Commemoration Day on Thursday.

He said the role of a strong police force and its impact on other developmental areas in the State was recognised by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, and the much-needed changes were introduced.

“SHE teams, better salaries, improved working conditions and facilities to police personnel have changed the outlook of the State force and has now emerged as a model for the country. Police system moved from darkness to light, with KCR,” he said.

Mr. Jagadish Reddy lauded the Nalgonda team for solving several tough cases in the recent times and said a true homage to those who died in the line of duty was to deliver even better services.

Remembering the police martyrs, he interacted with several families and assured them of assistance and welfare from the government.

District Collector Prashant J. Patil said the role of police in the progress of a society is invaluable and observed that the sacrifices of police martyrs will inspire the younger generations.

District Judge M.V. Ramesh, District Superintendent of Police A.V. Ranganath, Additional SP Narmada and local legislator K. Bhupal Reddy took part in the event.