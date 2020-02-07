‘Good governance is key to growth’

Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu said good governance was one of the key elements for India to achieve the desired growth trajectory and wanted the officers to take steps to provide efficient and effective delivery of public services.

Addressing the All India Services (AIS), Central Civil Services (CCS), and Military Engineer Service (MES) officers attending their foundation courses at Dr MCR HRD Institute here, he asked them to act as change-agents to bring about a rapid transformation in the country’s growth narrative.

Expressing concern over the rising gap between urban and rural areas, Mr. Naidu called for concerted efforts to bridge the divide and asked the officers to attach high priority to agriculture. The Vice-President urged them to focus on eradicating poverty and preventing gender discrimination and said “Indian civilization has always held women in high esteem. Give them enough opportunities as they have great potential.”

The Vice-President advised them to be in the forefront in eliminating corruption as it was eating into the vitals of the system. B P Acharya, DG, Dr. MCR HRD Institute; Harpreet Singh, Additional Director General P.K.G. Mishra, CE (R&D) of Military Engineer Services (MES) were present.