Good Friday observed in twin cities

Devout Christians across the twin cities observed Good Friday (the day Jesus Christ was crucified) solemnly by attending prayers and fasting for the day.

All Catholic, Protestant and independent churches made special arrangements for prayers. There was a huge turnout at churches in the city as this was the first year after the COVID-19 pandemic that a large gathering was allowed.

Most of the churches beamed the services live on their social media platforms. Christian devotees enacted a scene of crucifixion of Jesus Christ on the Cross during a Good Friday procession at Saint Theresa Church at Sanathnagar.

At the CSI Wesley Church, Clock Tower, renowned Evangelist Paul Dhinakaran of Jesus Calls Ministries, Chennai, delivered God’s message. The much-awaited Sunrise Service by all the mainline churches to celebrate Easter (resurrection of Jesus Christ on the third day after his death and burial following his crucifixion) will be on April 17 (Sunday).

All major churches have announced pre-dawn service on Sunday alongside the regular morning services.