Good feedback sought for ‘My City My Pride’ survey

GHMC Commissioner D.S. Lokesh Kumar has called out to the people to participate in the ‘My City My Pride’ citizen feedback survey being held by the Central government till February 29, and help the city climb to number one position.

The survey is being conducted to determine the ‘Ease of Living’ index for the cities which are under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), and a total of 120 cities and towns across the country with over 10 lakh population are being evaluated in the survey.

A total of 100 indicators in 20 sectors will determine each city’s ranking, and the sectors include Healthcare, Education, Technology, Environment, Transport, Employment, House Rent, Sanitation, Drinking Water, Security, Emergency Services, Women’s Safety, Recreation, Banking, ATM and Power Supply.

In Telangana, the survey is being conducted in Warangal and Karimnagar cities too apart from Hyderabad. As of now, Hyderabad is in third place behind Surat and Ahmedabad in the ranking, and positive voting by the citizens could take it to the first place, thus attracting investments to the city, a press release from GHMC appealed.

Link for participating in the survey is provided in GHMC’s twitter handle and My GHMC app, the note said. For more details, one may approach the GHMC call centre at 040-21111111.