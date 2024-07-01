Golden peacock award for L&T Metro Rail

L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Ltd. (L&TMRHL) on Monday announced that it received the ‘Golden Peacock Award’in railway transportation for’excellence in occupational health and safety‘.

The award ceremony was held at the Institute of Directors’ international conference on environment management and climate change in Bengaluru recently. The award was presented by prominent dignitaries, including former Chief Justice of India Uday U. Lalit and Former Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi.

There were 778 submissions for the award, and the jury was led by former chief justice of India Justice M. N. Venkatachaliah. The award was received by MD and CEO of L&TMRHL K.V.B. Reddy in the presence of COO Sudhir Chiplunkar, according to a press release.

