Golden jubilee of Indo-Pak war held

Lt Gen VK Singh, PVSM (Retd), ex-Commanding Officer and erstwhile Colonel of the Madras Regiment, felicitating wife of a fallen soldier, in Secunderabad on Monday.

HYDERABAD

14 December 2021 00:51 IST

26th battalion Madras Regiment celebrates its Battle Honour ‘Siramani’

The 26th Battalion ‘Madras Regiment’ celebrated its golden jubilee of Battle Honour ‘Siramani’ and Theatre Honour ‘East Pakistan’ to mark the ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ of the victory of Indian armed forces in Indo-Pak war of 1971 between Dec. 11-14 at the Secunderabad Military Station.

The battalion raised on January 1, 1967 commanded by Lieutenant Colonel VK Singh (Later Lieutenant General), had its baptism of fire in East Pakistan when it was assigned to press home an attack on the Siramani defences on Dec.13 1971. In spite of enemy resistance from fortified defences, the battalion succeeded in capturing Siramani through display of bravery and professionalism by gallant ‘Thambis’.

For its exemplary performance, the Battalion was conferred with Battle Honour ‘Siramani’ and Theatre Honour ‘East Pakistan’.

The unit has outstanding laurels in its last 54 years with the reputation of being one of the most decorated battalions of the Indian Army to have earned one Ashoka Chakra, three Kirti Chakras, 2 Vir Chakras and 4 Sena Medals in various operations till date, said a press release on Monday. The event commenced with the wreath laying ceremony to commemorate the victory and pay homage to the supreme sacrifices of martyrs in the service of the nation. A first day cover was released on this occasion by Lt Gen VK Singh, PVSM (Retd), followed by a special address by him and sharing of first-hand experiences by the officers and junior commissioned officers, who participated in the Battle of Siramani. A performance of ‘Kalaripayattu’, renowned martial art of Kerala, a war documentary and band display on the martial tunes played by the pipe band of the battalion were the highlights on the occasion. Veterans, senior officers, serving personnel and their families and widows of martyrs were specially invited and felicitated during the ceremony, the release added.