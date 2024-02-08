Golden Jubilee celebrations of RK Math from February 11

February 08, 2024 12:11 am | Updated 12:11 am IST - HYDERABAD

Spiritual retreat, special prayers, music concert and youth convention are part of the first phase of the Golden Jubilee celebrations (50 years) of Ramakrishna Math, Hyderabad, which will held across three days at its campus located at lower Tank Bund from February 11 to 13.

The youth convention will be held at Mehboob College auditorium (Swami Vivekananda visited Mehboob College in Secunderabad in 1893) and the convention is to commemorate the 131st anniversary of his historic speech at the college. Many former monastic members of the Math will share their reminiscences associated with the centre.

The Math has a dedicated healthcare centre, school of languages, Institute of Human Excellence, Gramasri (village service) and spiritual activities, open 365 days. Vivekananda Institute of Excellence offers various skill-based programmes for various sections of the society, said a press release on Wednesday.

