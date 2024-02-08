ADVERTISEMENT

Golden Jubilee celebrations of RK Math from February 11

February 08, 2024 12:11 am | Updated 12:11 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Spiritual retreat, special prayers, music concert and youth convention are part of the first phase of the Golden Jubilee celebrations (50 years) of Ramakrishna Math, Hyderabad, which will held across three days at its campus located at lower Tank Bund from February 11 to 13.

The youth convention will be held at Mehboob College auditorium (Swami Vivekananda visited Mehboob College in Secunderabad in 1893) and the convention is to commemorate the 131st anniversary of his historic speech at the college. Many former monastic members of the Math will share their reminiscences associated with the centre.

The Math has a dedicated healthcare centre, school of languages, Institute of Human Excellence, Gramasri (village service) and spiritual activities, open 365 days. Vivekananda Institute of Excellence offers various skill-based programmes for various sections of the society, said a press release on Wednesday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Hyderabad

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US