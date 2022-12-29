Golden Jubilee celebrations at ZRTI

December 29, 2022 10:05 am | Updated 10:05 am IST - HYDERABAD

SCR’s Zonal Railway Training Institute (ZRTI), Moula-Ali, which is celebrating golden jubilee, has trained 3,311 trainees in refresher courses, 844 trainees in promotional courses, 731 trainees in initial courses and 3,390 field staff such station masters, ticket examiners and others under the Mission Rail Karmayogi programme this year, said principal G. Yadagiri on Wednesday.

Presenting the annual report on the institute activities, he said there are facilities for training 500 employees in one go with 10 classrooms and hostels including a separate one to accommodate 20 women employees. The innovative teaching concepts and ideas from this ZRTI is being taken to other zonal training institutes, he said.

Earlier GM A.K. Jain inaugurated the renovated 200 years old “Open Steps heritage well” which was used for irrigation purpose of mango gardens during Nizam’s era, located in the campus. The well is generating 10,000 litres of water catering the needs of three training institutes. He also released a souvenir, launched a mock signal post and station manager’s simulator dongle on the occasion. Senior officials were present on the occasion, said a press release.