March 20, 2024 07:22 am | Updated 07:22 am IST - HYDERABAD

Three people were arrested by the Nalgonda district police during vehicle checking at Miryalaguda on Sunday for transporting unaccounted gold worth ₹5.73 crore.

The trio was travelling from Hyderabad to Khammam, when the police nabbed them atn Miryalaguda with about 13 kg of gold.

The seized gold has been sent to the District Grievance Committee, which is part of the Election Commission of India’s machinery for checking illegal flow of money and goods.