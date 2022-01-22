Gold worth ₹1.36 cr. seized at RGIA

Hyderabad

22 January 2022 23:39 IST

Officials of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs on Friday seized gold worth ₹1.36 crore from a man who arrived at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport from Dubai. Disclosing details on Saturday, it said that gold, in small chains and paste form, was concealed inside hand baggage and the check-in luggage. The total items weighed 2,715.800 grams.

