Officials of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs on Friday seized gold worth ₹1.36 crore from a man who arrived at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport from Dubai. Disclosing details on Saturday, it said that gold, in small chains and paste form, was concealed inside hand baggage and the check-in luggage. The total items weighed 2,715.800 grams.
Gold worth ₹1.36 cr. seized at RGIA
Staff Reporter
Hyderabad,
January 22, 2022 23:39 IST
