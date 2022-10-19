Gold seized from passenger from Dubai

Customs officers at the Rajiv Gandhi international Airport detained a woman, identified as Waseem Begum, who arrived in Hyderabad from Dubai and seized from her possession 500 g of 24 karat gold jewellery. The jewellery, estimated at ₹25.76 lakh was allegedly concealed in her upper garment. A case has been booked and investigation is under way.
Gold seized from passenger from DubaiHYDERABAD
