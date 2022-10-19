Customs officers at the Rajiv Gandhi international Airport detained a woman, identified as Waseem Begum, who arrived in Hyderabad from Dubai and seized from her possession 500 g of 24 karat gold jewellery. The jewellery, estimated at ₹25.76 lakh was allegedly concealed in her upper garment. A case has been booked and investigation is under way.
Gold seized from passenger from Dubai
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.