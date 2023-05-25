ADVERTISEMENT

Gold seized from passenger at RGIA

May 25, 2023 11:05 pm | Updated 11:05 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Air Intelligence Unit of Hyderabad customs at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) seized 685 grams of smuggled gold from a passenger who arrived from Muscat. 

Officials said that the man, who hails from Madhya Pradesh, arrived at RGIA from Muscat with the smuggled gold worth ₹42.78 lakh, in paste form, on Thursday. “The gold was concealed in his rectum and he was pulled up for questioning during the screening. We retrieved the gold and detained him for questioning. Further investigation is going on,” said the officials. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US