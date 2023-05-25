Gold seized from passenger at RGIA

May 25, 2023 11:05 pm | Updated 11:05 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Air Intelligence Unit of Hyderabad customs at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) seized 685 grams of smuggled gold from a passenger who arrived from Muscat.

Officials said that the man, who hails from Madhya Pradesh, arrived at RGIA from Muscat with the smuggled gold worth ₹42.78 lakh, in paste form, on Thursday. “The gold was concealed in his rectum and he was pulled up for questioning during the screening. We retrieved the gold and detained him for questioning. Further investigation is going on,” said the officials.