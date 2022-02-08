Gold seized at RGIA

Hyderabad

08 February 2022 19:59 IST

An international passenger was booked on Tuesday by Customs officials at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad, on charges of gold smuggling.

The accused male passenger was trying to smuggle in 407 grams of gold foil worth ₹20.25 lakh. He arrived by IndiGo flight 6E 025 from Dubai. Customs officials said that the passenger concealed the gold foil wrapped in black carbon paper in his checked-in baggage.

Advertising

Advertising