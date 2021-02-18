TelanganaHyderabad 18 February 2021 11:02 IST
Comments
Gold seized at Hyderabad airport, two held
Updated: 18 February 2021 11:05 IST
Two international passengers were detained by Customs officials at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here on Wednesday evening for smuggling in foreign-origin gold.
The accused, who arrived from Dubai by Flydubai Airlines flight FZ-8779, concealed the gold biscuits in an emergency torch and gold paste in the waistband of jeans pants.
The authorities seized 1.4 kg of gold valuing ₹69.6 lakh in the international market.
Further investigation is in progress.
More In Telangana
Read more...