Gold seized at Hyderabad airport, two held

Gold biscuits seized at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
Abhinay Deshpande Hyderabad 18 February 2021 11:02 IST
Updated: 18 February 2021 11:05 IST

Two international passengers were detained by Customs officials at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here on Wednesday evening for smuggling in foreign-origin gold.

The accused, who arrived from Dubai by Flydubai Airlines flight FZ-8779, concealed the gold biscuits in an emergency torch and gold paste in the waistband of jeans pants.

The authorities seized 1.4 kg of gold valuing ₹69.6 lakh in the international market.

Further investigation is in progress.

