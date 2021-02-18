Telangana

Gold seized at Hyderabad airport, two held

Gold biscuits seized at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad on Thursday.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Two international passengers were detained by Customs officials at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here on Wednesday evening for smuggling in foreign-origin gold.

The accused, who arrived from Dubai by Flydubai Airlines flight FZ-8779, concealed the gold biscuits in an emergency torch and gold paste in the waistband of jeans pants.

The authorities seized 1.4 kg of gold valuing ₹69.6 lakh in the international market.

Further investigation is in progress.

