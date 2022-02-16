Gold medals, scholarships announced for Korean toppers at Hyderabad’s EFLU

Korean delegation led by Ambassador Chang Jae-bok visits the English and Foreign Languages University

Korean delegation led by Ambassador Chang Jae-bok visits the English and Foreign Languages University

A high level Korean delegation led by the country’s Ambassador to India, Chang Jae-bok visited the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) here and appreciated the efforts made to promote not only the teaching and learning of Korean language, but also the efforts made by the university in promoting cultural ties between the two countries through various cultural and academic programmes.

EFLU Vice-Chancellor E. Suresh Kumar informed him about the various short-term courses such as the Certificate of Proficiency, Diploma of Proficiency and Advanced Diploma in Korean that the University offers, apart from the undergraduate course which was introduced in the academic year 2021-22.

Honorary Consul General of the Republic of Korea, Suresh Chukkapalli announced gold medals and scholarships for students who top the semester in B.A. (Hons.) in Korean.

The Korean Ambassador extended an invitation to Mr Suresh Kumar to visit Korea and explore the opportunities for further collaboration between EFLU and Korean universities.

Kang Yeonsoo, second secretary (political) and Gu Jung-hyun, spouse of the Ambassador, also accompanied the delegation.