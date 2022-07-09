Gold concealed in suitcase rods seized at RGIA

Representative image | Photo Credit: AFP

Air Intelligence Unit officials of Hyderabad Customs seized gold worth ₹1.2 crore from a passenger who arrived at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here on Thursday. Officials arrested the person on Friday and remanded in judicial custody.

The gold, weighing about 2,290 gm and in small cubes, was concealed in between the suitcase rods. The passenger had arrived from Dubai, officials said.

