Gold and cash seizures continue in Hyderabad

October 22, 2023 07:14 am | Updated 07:14 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Ibrahimpatnam police seized ₹2 crore worth gold from a car during vehicle check on Saturday. The value of total seizures, including cash, gold, silver, alcohol and freebies, from Friday morning 6 a.m. till Saturday morning 6 a.m. in the state stood at ₹18.01 crore, an official report revealed.

Officials said that the couple inside the car did not have any valid documents pertaining to the gold they were carrying. The gold was seized for further verification.

Meanwhile, the Special Operations Teams (SOT) of LB Nagar also seized unaccounted cash in two instances. Officials seized ₹38.92 lakh in Saroornagar from a man and ₹16.17 lakh was seized from another person in Chaitanyapuri. The Chandanagar Police seized ₹3.10 lakh unaccounted cash from a man during vehicle check.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT