Golconda Bonalu begins with religous fervour

Folk dances and teen mar beats add energy to the festivities

The Golconda Bonalu began on the first day of Hindu month of Aashadam with hundreds of devotees trooping into the fort to celebrate the festival unique to the region. After a ritual puja at the temple near Chota Bazaar lane, the main procession, headed with a 5-foot high paper tower known as thottelu moved slowly towards the temple on the hillock. The procession was preceded by families who began entering the upper fort area with their own offerings of bonam (cooked food). “I came at 8 a.m. to put the turmeric and vermillion on the steps leading to the temple. I have been doing it from childhood,” said Sarita, who sat with her mother watching the procession. It had folk performers from Gusadi dance of Adilabad to Perini dancers, as well as a rhythmic performance by Lambadi dancers. A different kind of energy was infused by young men who danced to the teen-maar beat created by drummers.

“We get paid ₹ 1,000 to go up and down the hill while drumming,” said Sukesh who came from Chilkur to make some money.

Some families brought their own ingredients and cooked food, while a community kitchen served food to everyone in the open park inside the Bala Hisar Darwaza.

Men with painted faces, known as potharajus, danced while cracking a whip. Among them was Anurag, who said that it took him four hours to prepare for the performance.

The Bonalu celebrations will continue on Sundays and Thursdays for a month in Golconda Fort while Ujjaini Mahankali Bonalu will be marked on July 17-18.