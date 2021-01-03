Going the extra mile to reach the needy

Sadashivapet police distributing food to the homeless people in Sangareddy district.

SANGAREDDY

03 January 2021 22:37 IST

Sadashivapet police take an initiative to rehabilitate the homeless

Making ‘friendly policing’ a reality, Sadashivapet police extended a helping hand to the needy.

Police, during their regular patrolling in the mandal headquarters town, frequently came across some people living on the road with nobody to look after them. Most of them were found begging and had no roof over them.

Recently, a 60-year-old street dweller died of ill health.

This moved the police patrolling team and they wanted to bring an end to the woes of these homeless souls in the district.

On Saturday, while the police were patrolling in the town and the nearby villages between 9 a.m and 1 p.m., they came across 14 persons begging on the streets. Inquiries by the police revealed that four of them had relatives, but were not looked after properly.

The families of these people were counselled and told to take them back and look after them.

The remaining 10 elderly were handed over to an orphanage, being run at the government hospital in the district headquarters town. Before sending them, they were given a bath and groomed properly apart from being fed.

The initiative was taken by Sadashivapet Circle Inspector N. Sridhar Reddy.

“I felt bad about these people when I saw them on the road left unattended shivering in the cold at night. Though we provided them blankets, it was not enough. So, we contacted Manohar, who is running the orphanage at the government hospital. He readily accepted to admit them,” Mr. Sridhar Reddy, a native of Dharmaram village in Veldurthi mandal of Medak district, told The Hindu.

The CI was a government teacher for about one-and-a-half years before joining the police department in 2009.