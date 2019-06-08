Going all out to increase green cover

A demonstration on the preparation of seed balls was held at the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) office here on Thursday.

The programme was organised under the aegis of DLSA to create greater awareness on the eco-friendly, sustainable and cost-effective seed ball method of greening the barren land and increasing tree cover.

Principal District and Sessions Judge and DLSA Chairman M. Lakshman, Collector R.V. Karnan and senior Civil Judge K. Vinod Kumar participated in the programme.

Participants learnt how to make seed balls using mud, organic compost, cow urine and natural ingredients.

Staff of the Forest and other allied departments explained countless benefits of the seed ball technique and the method of embedding the seeds of native trees into the mud balls before throwing them on barren land.

They elucidated the utility of mud balls made of natural ingredients, which act as a shield to allow the seeds to germinate and grow.

Judicial officers, advocates, para-legal volunteers and staff of the Forest Department prepared around 500 seed balls as part of the awareness programme. The seed balls were handed over to para-legal volunteers to scatter them on barren land.

Later, an awareness rally on the theme ‘Beat Air Pollution’ was held, flagged off by DLSA chairman Lakshman at the District Court Complex. Mr. Karnan was present on the occasion.