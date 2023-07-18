Godrej Agrovet allotted land for oil palm cultivation in Sangareddy 

July 18, 2023 11:51 pm | Updated 11:51 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Food and agri-business company Godrej Agrovet has been allotted potential area of 47,000 acres in Sangareddy district for oil palm cultivation by the Telangana Department of Agriculture and Cooperation.

The area will be utilised to expand cultivation of oil palm and set up oil palm processing units, the company said on Tuesday.

“We are delighted to receive an additional district in the fresh allotment released by the government of Telangana,” managing director Balram Singh Yadav said. Khammam and Bhadradri Kothagudem are other districts where the company has land for oil palm cultivation.

“Our expertise of more than three decades in the oil palm business has enabled us to provide variety of resources in addition to educating farmers on sustainable oil palm plantation processes. That said, some more aggression and support from State would have definitely come a long way in doing its bit to reduce nation’s dependency on the oil palm imports in the coming years,” he said in a release.

Potential area is basically the area within which it can expand cultivation of oil palm and set up oil palm processing units. Farmers own the land and will continue to be the owners, the company said to queries.

Godrej Agrovet said it had recently inaugurated an edible oil refinery at Chintalapudi in Eluru district of Andhra Pradesh, its first such downstream project for value-added products in oil and fats.

