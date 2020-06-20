‘Godavari water to reach Chintamadaka in a week’

SIDDIPET

20 June 2020 20:11 IST

Minister Harish Rao inspects progress of work

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao said that Godavari water would reach Chintamadaka, native village of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, in a week or 10 days.

Mr. Harish Rao along with Collector P. Venkatarami Reddy inspected the Mallannasagar Dubbak main canal on Saturday and said that Madhiramma tank and Ankampet tank would be filled within one week or 10 days with Godavari water. He has also examined the tanks and offered Jala Harathi to Godavari waters at Tornala and Irkod villages.

Advertising

Advertising