Godavari water released to tanks from Mallannasagar

To fill about 60 tanks in three constituencies

Offering relief to farmers on standing crops, Godavari water was released from Mallannasgar at Tukkapur in Siddipet district on Friday. It was stated that about 60 tanks spread in three Assembly constituencies – Dubbak, Siddipet and Sircilla – in Siddipet and Rajanna- Sircilla districts from Dubbak canal

The water was released by Lok Sabha member K. Prabhakar Reddy, MLA M. Raghunandan Rao, Forest Development Corporation chairman V. Pratp Reddy, and MLC Yadava Reddy.

“Those who criticised and expressed doubts over the completion of Mallannasagar came here and offered flowers to Godavari. This project and release of water to tanks stands a testimony to our commitment to farmers and their welfare,” said Mr Prabhakar Reddy while speaking to reporters after releasing water. He said that all pending canal works will be completed, adding that Godavari water reaching here had fulfilled the dream of farmers in drought-hit area.