Godavari water reaches SRSP flood flow canal in Telangana

Minister for Roads and Buildings V. Prashanth Reddy said Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has realised the dreams of farmers by providing them with irrigation facilities.

Godavari water from Kaleshwaram reached Sriramsagar Project (SRSP) flood flow canal on Thursday. The Minister offered prayers to Godavari water at Uplur in Kammarpally mandal of Balkonda constituency. A large number of farmers too participated in the programme.

“...Only he [Mr. K. Chandrasekhar Rao] can offer protection to farmers in Telangana and in [other parts of] the country,” said Mr. Prashanth Reddy, adding that none ever expected that Godavari would flow upward against its natural course.

The Minister said that he was lucky to have seen the completion of the rejuvenation works of SRSP and that Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao fulfilled the promise given to farmers in 2001 by providing irrigation facility. He said it was a herculean task to reverse pump Godavari water for 300 metres.

Farmers can irrigate the fields throughout the year without waiting for rains. “Opposition parties have been throwing mud on Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao so that he would not get the credit. But, people know the reality.”

It was ridiculous on the part of the opposition parties to allege corruption of ₹1 lakh crore in the ₹90,000-crore works. “Farmers from across the nation are welcoming the schemes being implemented by our Chief Minister,” said Mr. Prashanth Reddy.

