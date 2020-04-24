Godavari water reaches Siddipet

Godavari water from Kaleshwaram finally reached Ranganaiksagar, on the outskirts of the district headquarters on Friday.

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao and Information Technology Minister K.T. Rama Rao switched on the water pumps after performing puja at Ranganaik temple located nearby.

“ People of Siddipet are lucky enough to have Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao from here who achieved this great fete of bringing Godavari water to the district. Siddipet has always been on top of development and envy of others,” said Mr. Rama Rao adding that soon Telangana would witness four revolutions- green, blue (fish), white (dairy) and pink revolutions (meat production). Promising to sanction industries for the district, KTR assured all-round development of entire Telangana. He urged farmers of Siddipet and Sircilla districts to construct sub-canals to supply irrigation to every nook and corner for the benefit of the farming community.

“ Our family knows the fate of land oustees. My grandparents from both sides had lost their lands in Upper-Manair and Mid-Manair in the 40s and they migrated. Hence we can understand the problems of oustees,” said KTR adding that the sacrifices made by oustees can never be repaid.

“ It’s a dream of decades that came true. I thank Chief Minister for achieving this After the formation of Telangana, we got a separate district, now Godavari water and rail link to Siddpet will also be a reality soon,” said Mr Harish Rao. He also urged Mr Rama Rao to sanction industries and IT corridor to the district.

The ministers felicitated three workers of the project Pooja Bai, Md. Afsar Khan and Prakash .