Godavari water reaches Kotchaguttapally outskirts

Gaddam Narasaiah is in late 60s.

He prepared food for himself and is serving himself as there is no one to look after him.

His house already is in dilapidated condition. This is one of the several houses in the village that would submerge in Godavari waters that would reach here in a few days. Everyone in the village know this and they were informed a few weeks ago that they have to vacate the village as Annapurna reservoir, located on the border of both Sircilla and Siddipet districts, is being filled with Godavari water from Kaleshwaram.

Water was already released to Annapurna reservoir from Mid-Manair on March 11 and it was hardly 100 meters away from the houses on Friday.

Almost six months ago, some of the oustees were handed over keys at Lingareddypally, part of Siddipet town.

The 130 numbered housing colony was constructed on about 14 acres and Finance Minister T. Harish Rao, instrumental in convincing the villagers to sell lands and houses for the construction of Annapurna reservoir, participated in the house warming ceremony. About 80 families performed house warming ceremony and some of them are yet to shift to the new colony.

About 40 families from the village have approached the High Court seeking justice under the Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act – 2013 (LA Act – 2013). Their case is still pending in court.

“We feel that we were denied payment of right compensation and hence approached the court. We are confident that we will get justice. We have also not taken double bedroom houses,” A Yella Reddy, U Tirupati Reddy and E Malla Reddy, outees of the village, told The Hindu.

“Some of the villager are yet to get full compensation amount and they are not ready to vacate the village. They fear that officials may not take care of them once they leave the village,” Ch. Kartik Reddy, president of the village, told The Hindu adding that several promises made to the villagers were not fulfilled and it was not possible to convince the villagers to vacate the villagers till they were met.