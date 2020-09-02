Godavari water level rising again

The water level in the Godavari hovered at little over 41 feet, slightly below the first flood warning level of 43 feet, at Bhadrachalam from dawn to dusk on Wednesday even as the official machinery remained in a state of high alert keeping in view the huge inflows from upstream areas. With Pranahita and other tributaries of the Godavari in spate in the upper reaches of the river, the Godavari is expected to cross the first warning level on Thursday, sources said.
Danger mark
A little over a fortnight ago, the Godavari breached the danger mark of 53 feet at the temple town, inundating low-lying areas in the famous pilgrimage centre forcing the evacuation of 4,659 members of flood-hit families to the relief camps.
The Godavari reached 61.5 feet at Bhadrachalam on August 16, the highest flood level in the past seven years, marooning several riverside villages and disrupting road links to dozens of tribal habitations in Bhadrachalam Agency last month.
Emergency teams
In anticipation of further rise in the water level in the Godavari on Thursday due to copious inflows from catchment areas, the authorities have kept the entire emergency response teams on high alert to tackle any flood event.
