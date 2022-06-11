Godavari water for Gouravelli reservoir soon

Vice-Chairman of the Telangana State Planning Board (TSPB) B. Vinod Kumar has stated that the river Godavari water would reach Gouravelli reservoir soon to irrigate about 1.06 lakh acres land in 76 villages of 11 mandals.

Mr. Vinod Kumar along with Husnabad MLA V. Satish Kumar, Lift Irrigation Advisor to the State Government K. Penta Reddy, and Engineer-in-Chief B. Shankar visited the Gouravelli project works including the pump-house at Akkannapet in Siddipet district.

Speaking during the visit, Mr. Vinod Kumar said re-designing of irrigation projects taken up by Chief Minister K. Chandraekhar Rao had increased the storage capacity of Gouravelli reservoir to 8.23 tmc ft as part of the Kaleshwaram project from the original 1.14 tmc ft as part of Pranahita-Chevella project. The project would realise the decades-old dreams of irrigating their lands.

He explained that Kaleshwaram water would reach Gouravelli via Mid Manair Reservoir and Thotapalli reservoir and from them it would reach the pump-house at Akkannapet with gravity. The pump-house was constructed 130 metres beneath the surface with 17 meters width and 85 meters length and it would have 8 pumps of 6.5 megawatt capacity each, he stated.