Godavari set to cross danger mark again

BHADRADRI-KOTHAGUDEM

01 September 2020 21:37 IST

Officials gear up for flood exigency

Aided by heavy inflows from the upstream areas, the water level in the Godavari at Bhadrachalam suddenly increased from 22 feet on Monday morning to 38.90 feet at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, triggering a fresh flood threat to the riverside areas in the district.

With the Godavari and its tributaries in spate owing to heavy rains in the upper reaches, the authorities have activated the emergency response teams to face any emergency situation, sources said.

The Godavari is likely to cross the first and second flood warning levels of 43 feet and 48 feet and touch the danger mark of 53 feet at Bhadrachalam in the next 24 hours, official sources said quoting the weather forecast.

Collector M V Reddy has asked the mandal and divisional level officials of the seven mandals located on the left and right banks of the Godavari to remain alert to deal with any flood exigency.