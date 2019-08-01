Godavari recedes at Bhadrachalam

With the gradual decrease in the rainfall in the upper reaches of the Godavari and drop in flood discharge from the Taliperu reservoir in the upstream of the river, the water level in the Godavari at Bhadrachalam receded gradually on Thursday.

It remained static at little over 35 feet, well below the first flood warning level of 43 feet, all through the day.

The Godavari’s level, which touched the 39 feet mark on Wednesday evening, slowly decreased to 35.9 feet on Thursday morning. It hovered around 35.8 feet at 5 p.m. in the evening.

The reduction in discharge of surplus waters from the Taliperu reservoir in Charla mandal owing to slight decrease in inflows from its catchment areas spread along the inter-State border with Chhattisgarh also contributed to the slight fall in water level in the Godavari at the temple town, Irrigation Department sources said.

The Taliperu reservoir received inflows of 7900 cusecs from the river’s catchment areas on Thursday. Around 5992 cusecs of flood water was let out into the downstream. The water level in the Taliperu Medium Irrigation Project stood at 72.95 metres against the full reservoir level of 74 metres at 6 p.m. on Thursday.

The prospect of moderate to heavy rains in the catchment areas of the Godavari in neighbouring States may result in slight rise in the water level of the river in the next 24 hours, said an official of the Irrigation Department.

A control room (08743 232444) has already been set up in the sub-Collector’s office in the temple town to closely monitor the water level in the river and initiate appropriate measures in line with the flood contingency plan in the event of the water level reaching 43 feet.