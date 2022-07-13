Godavari in spate, works of Devadula stopped

Huge loss for tunnel, pump house and surge pool in package 3

With the unprecedented rains and heavy floods to river Godavari, the works of Devadula lift irrigation scheme were stalled in the erstwhile Warangal district.

Tunnel, pump house and surge pool in package 3 of phase 3 were damaged due to heavy floods. These works were taking place from Ramappa tank in Mulugu district to Dharmasagar in Hanumakonda district. Surge pool and tunnel were totally submerged in flood water. The works may get delayed as the floods inundated the area. It was stated that the works might have been completed in a month had there been no rains. Machinery and instruments were also submerged in the flood water.