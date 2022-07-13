Godavari in spate, works of Devadula stopped
Huge loss for tunnel, pump house and surge pool in package 3
With the unprecedented rains and heavy floods to river Godavari, the works of Devadula lift irrigation scheme were stalled in the erstwhile Warangal district.
Tunnel, pump house and surge pool in package 3 of phase 3 were damaged due to heavy floods. These works were taking place from Ramappa tank in Mulugu district to Dharmasagar in Hanumakonda district. Surge pool and tunnel were totally submerged in flood water. The works may get delayed as the floods inundated the area. It was stated that the works might have been completed in a month had there been no rains. Machinery and instruments were also submerged in the flood water.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.