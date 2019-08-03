‘Godavari flood waters going waste’

Congress MLC T. Jeevan Reddy has blamed the government for ‘wasting’ 14 TMC of water as it failed to use the flood waters in Godavari though it was delayed by one month.

The re-designing of the Kaleshwaram project was the sole reason for it, he said at a press conference here. The water would have come to Sundilla with gravity had the barrage been built at Tummiddihatti as planned by the Congress. Now, following constructing barrages at Medigadda and Annaram, after it was redesigned, water is being lifted to Sundilla wasting huge amount of public money.

Mr. Reddy said water cannot be lifted from Medigadda and Annaram until they could store minimum of 6 TMC of water. Ignoring the facility to shift water to Sundilla through gravity the government has committed a blunder, he alleged.

He said the government even failed to give water to Mid Manair from Yellampalli project, and it would be construed as government’s failure.

Mr. Reddy said the Water Resources Ministry has clearly revealed that the State government failed to provide the Detailed Project Report (DPR) to the Centre while seeking national status for the Kaleshwarm project. Surprisingly the TRS MPs and the CM repeatedly say Centre has failed to give national status for the project and this was nothing but misleading the people.