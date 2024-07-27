GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Godavari breaches third warning level of 53 feet at Bhadrachalam

Over 200 people from low-lying areas moved to relief camps

Published - July 27, 2024 09:19 pm IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

The Hindu Bureau

Aided by heavy inflows from its upper reaches, the Godavari breached the third warning level of 53 feet mark in Bhadrachalam, Bhadradri Kothagudem district, late on Saturday afternoon.

The third flood warning has been issued as per the Godavari flood manual. The water level in the river hovered around 53.30 feet at 7 p.m. on Saturday. The discharge was about 14.40 lakh cusecs.

Around 200 people from low-lying areas, including Kotha Colony and AMC Colony in Bhadrachalam, have been shifted to relief camps in the temple town after the backwaters of the river encircled their houses.

The authorities have deployed District Disaster Response Force (DDRF) and other rescue teams at vantage locations in the flood-prone areas in the district.

As the Godavari and its main tributary, Taliperu, are in spate, the road access to several villages in Dummugudem and Charla mandals has been cut off with floodwaters inundating culverts at various stretches of the main roads.

