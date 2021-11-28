Telangana

Godavari banks come alive with Maha Harathi ceremony

Sri Sachidananda Saraswathi Swamy of the Tuni Sri Peetham participated at the Godavari Maha Harathi at Dharmapuri in Jagtial district on Sunday.  

Speakers at the Godavari ‘Maha Harathi’ ceremony held in Dharmapuri town on Sunday evening called for conscious and collective efforts to protect rivers and conserve the river ecosystem to safeguard the lifeline for human sustenance.

The serene locales of the Godavari banks in the famous temple town of Dharmapuri came alive with the glittering glow of Maha Harathi ceremony organised as part of Karthika Masam celebrations.

Sri Sachidananda Saraswathi Swamy of the Tuni Sri Peetham, BJP national general secretary P. Muralidhar Rao, Godavari Maha Harathi State convenor Veeragopal and others participated.

Artistes of two cultural troupes staged scintillating performances highlighting India’s rich culture and traditions on the banks of the river, known as Dakshin Ganga, on the occasion.


