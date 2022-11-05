Goa-based drug supplier arrested by Hyderabad police

Cases were registered in three police stations in Hyderabad against the Goan beach shack owner

The Ramgopalpet police along with the Hyderabad Narcotic Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) on Saturday arrested an absconding drug supplier from Goa wanted here in related offences registered in three police station limits.

Edwin Nunes, who owns the Curlie’s Beach Shack in Goa’s Anjuna, police said, was booked under various provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) at Ramgopalpet, Osmania Unversity and Lalaguda police stations.

According to Hyderabad City Police Commissioner C. V. Anand, who briefed media persons about the arrest on Saturday, the alleged role of Mr. Nunes surfaced during the interrogation of another accused Priteesh Narayan Borkar, who was attempting to sell contraband drugs near Habsiguda in August this year. The police had seized 20 ecstasy pills, five LSD Blots and four grams of MDMA from him.

Other names that were reportedly disclosed by accused Borkar were Manzoor Ahmed, his contact in Goa, who together procured drugs in bulk quantity from Thukaram Salgovkar alias Nana, Vikas Naik alias Vicky, Ramesh Chowhan, Steve, Sanja Gowekar and Edwin Nunes.

Mr. Anand said 45-year-old Nunes of Anjuna Bardez also had a history of offences under NDPS Act at Anjuna police station in 2017 and 2022, apart from a murder case registered against him.

In a recent case, he was found to have forged a COVID-19 test report, reportedly to support his activities and misguide the police. He was arrested in the case and later remanded in judicial custody too.

A team from Hyderabad city police reportedly arrested him in Anjuna a few hours after his release from the jail and brought him to Hyderabad.

Police said Mr. Nunes, allegedly the kingpin in the network, organised expensive parties, supplied drugs through his agents and personally delivered contraband substances to his consumers at Curlie’s.