GO issued for Common Board for recruitment in varsities

Four-member Board formed for centralised recruitment of teaching and non-teaching staff

Four-member Board formed for centralised recruitment of teaching and non-teaching staff

After Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao gave his nod for common recruitments in Telangana universities, the government issued an order constituting a ‘Common Board’ for centralised recruitment of teaching and non-teaching staff in all the 15 State universities except medical varsity (Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences.

The Board consists of four members and would be headed by the chairman of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education while Special Chief Secretary / Principal Secretary / Secretary to the Higher Education department / administrative department concerned, and Special CS / Principal Secretary / Secretary, Finance department, will be members, as per the GO issued by the Higher Education department.

The Commissioner of Collegiate Education will be the member convenor. The Board will co-opt other expert members as required from time to time. The functioning of the Board and other guidelines will be issued separately.

The Common Board will take up all recruitments of teaching and non-teaching posts for all State universities, except KNRUHS.

As per the present practice, each university conducted its own recruitment. The government will soon issue the necessary amendments to the Universities Act to make the Board’s functioning in tune with the Acts of each university.