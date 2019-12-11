Go adventurous at Lakkaram lake

A grand plan to transform the scenic Lakkaram lake with a hoary past into an adventure-based recreation centre is on the anvil with the Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC) mulling introduction of sky cycling facility at the picturesque water body in the fort town.

Encouraged by the overwhelming response to the boat ride facility introduced in the lake last year, the TSTDC has lined up a string of new proposals to create more facilities at the enchanting site surrounded by the circular-shaped tank bund spanning around 2.6 km.

The lake dating back to Kakatiya period sprang back to life following its rejuvenation under the Mission Kakatiya scheme in 2017. Since then, the area adjoining the water body has witnessed significant development in terms of infrastructure facilities as part of an ambitious beautification project initiated by the district administration.

The entire area around the lake including the tank bund and a park with outdoor fitness equipment has emerged as a favourite spot for nature lovers as well as fitness enthusiasts. The TSTDC’s proposal to tap the tourism potential of the scenic spot took a concrete shape during the recent visit of Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar and the TSTDC Managing Director B Manohar Rao to the Lakkarm tank bund last week, sources said.

A slew of proposals ranging from introduction of sky cycling facility at the lake, setting up of mini-Shilparamam at the site abutting the tank bund and illumination of the historic fort in the heart of the town came up for discussion during the visit.

A plan is in the offing to build a sky cycling track at the Lakkaram lake to promote adventure-based recreation and harness the enormous tourism potential of the serene spot endowed with enchanting beauty, said Suman Chakravarthy, District Tourism Officer, Khammam.

A detailed project report is being prepared to ensure introduction of the sky-cycling facility at the lake by Sankranti festival in January next year, he added.