GO 317 does justice to locals: Harish Rao

‘Employees happy with the GO’

Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao said that justice would be done to locals only through GO 317 and the campaign taken up by the State BJP was nothing but false.

“There are as many as 15,62,912 Central government vacancies that are not being filled up. In Telangana, 1.3 lakh jobs were given in the last seven years. Let the BJP demand for filling up of posts in Telangana only after filling up all vacant posts at the Centre,” said Mr. Harish Rao while participating at TRSV programme in Siddipet on Wednesday.

He said that employees are happy with GO 317 and BJP finding fault with the GO was nothing but pointing fingers at the Centre as the GO was issued based on Presidential Order.

“Telangana is number one in power consumption in India. In per capita income, TS stands first in Southern States. Even NITI Aayog has stated that Telangana tops in many fields. The State stands third in extending better healthcare to citizens while BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh is in the 28th position,” said Mr. Harish Rao.