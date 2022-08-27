GNU conducts HR conclave on changes in hiring process

Guru Nanak University held an HR Conclave “Challenges in Hiring Freshers Post Pandemic” that featured the presence of HR representatives from top organisations. Discussions were held on various changes in hiring process in MNCs, Work from Home concept, adaptations, hiring methodology and student preparations.

Chancellor, Guru Nanak University, Sardar Gagandeep Singh Kohli, and vice-chancellor H.S Saini said that after gaining private university status, the institute was focussing on industry-aligned courses, Joint Degree programmes with Industry, and Centres of Excellence run with industries on campus.

They said GNU has entered into MoU with over 20 MNCs for Centres of Excellences, internships and placements. The university now offers courses in subjects like Agriculture, Life Sciences, Homeopathy, and Applied Arts.