GNITS workshop on cyber security

G. Narayanamma Institute of Technology and Science (GNITS) in association with IEEE R10 SPAx and Sujata Yakasiri, the co-founder of World Wide Women in Cyber Security, conducted a two-day hands-on workshop focusing on cyber security, vulnerabilities as well as OWASP top 10 vulnerabilities, cyber attacks, and intervention with vulnerable sites.

The faculty along with the students learnt the new technology and a few students found interest in taking it up as their career. The best participants based on the quizzes and assessments were rewarded with cash prizes and goodies. It was conducted under the guidance of I. Ravi Prakash Reddy, HoD, IT, and other faculty.