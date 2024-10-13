ADVERTISEMENT

G.N. Sai Baba’s body to be donated for medical research; last journey on Monday 

Published - October 13, 2024 06:13 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The body of former Delhi University professor G.N. Sai Baba, as per his wishes, will be donated for medical research and education, family members and his human rights associates here said in a release on Sunday.

His mortal remains will be carried in a procession from Moula Ali and handed over to officials at Gandhi Medical College, Secunderabad, by 4 p.m.

According to information, the 58-year-old scholar’s body was being preserved at NIMS Hospital and will be taken on Monday.

The remains will be taken to Gun Park Memorial near Public Gardens by 9 a.m. and will be kept there briefly, before shifting to the residence at Jawahar Nagar in Moula Ali for visitors to pay their last respects.

The last procession of Mr. Sai Baba will begin at 2.30 p.m. at the residence and proceed to Gandhi Medical College.

