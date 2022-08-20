GMR launches Blockchain Centre of Excellence

Centre to incubate startups, catalyse innovative product development

Staff Reporter Hyderabad
August 20, 2022 20:00 IST

Embracing innovation and building on a commitment to ‘Creating Tomorrow Today’, GMR Group on Saturday launched a Blockchain Centre of Excellence (CoE) as part of the expansion of GMR Innovex.

The centre will identify and incubate startups and catalyse innovative product development under the guidance of business leaders and domain experts in association with blockchain technology partners. It would provide access to the required infrastructure and labs to startups, and SMEs for the development and validation of solutions and services, from design to prototyping. It will also enable thought leadership, research, and training programs for upskilling in the blockchain.

They have also signed an MOU with Idealabs, Polygon, Koinearth, India Blockchain Forum and Veroince to explore opportunities, identify blockchain technology related use cases for airports and ancillary business.

Speaking on the occasion, executive director-South and chief innovation officer of GMR Airports S.G.K. Kishore said the centre intends to work with various Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) technology players, to build a slew of applications for the distributed technology landscape. “We believe the industry is slowly emerging with respect to utility and value that DLT systems present, specifically for a multi-stakeholder environment like airports. We already have use-cases that we are earmarking to build on which will help create transparency, trust, data bartering and shared value and experience for our partners and customers,” he said.

