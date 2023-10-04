ADVERTISEMENT

GMR Hyderabad International Airport earns prestigious Level 4+ Airport Carbon Accreditation

October 04, 2023 06:40 am | Updated 06:40 am IST - HYDERABAD

This is the highest accreditation under the coveted Airport Carbon Accreditation (ACA) programme, introduced by Airports Council International (ACI) EUROPE in 2009

The Hindu Bureau

GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (GHIAL) has been awarded with Level 4+: Transition accreditation in recognition of its alignment with global climate goals in carbon management from the Airports Council International (ACI).

This is the highest accreditation under the coveted Airport Carbon Accreditation (ACA) programme, introduced by Airports Council International (ACI) EUROPE in 2009.

The Airport Carbon Accreditation programme is the industry standard for the assessment of an airport’s efforts to manage and reduce carbon emissions. The ACA programme comprises 6 levels: Level 1: Mapping, Level 2: Reduction, Level 3 : Optimization, Level 3+: Neutrality, Level 4 : Transformation, and Level 4+ : Transition, which makes Level 4+ the highest, a release from GMR said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US