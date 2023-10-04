GMR Hyderabad International Airport earns prestigious Level 4+ Airport Carbon Accreditation

October 04, 2023 06:40 am | Updated 06:40 am IST - HYDERABAD

GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (GHIAL) has been awarded with Level 4+: Transition accreditation in recognition of its alignment with global climate goals in carbon management from the Airports Council International (ACI).

This is the highest accreditation under the coveted Airport Carbon Accreditation (ACA) programme, introduced by Airports Council International (ACI) EUROPE in 2009.

The Airport Carbon Accreditation programme is the industry standard for the assessment of an airport’s efforts to manage and reduce carbon emissions. The ACA programme comprises 6 levels: Level 1: Mapping, Level 2: Reduction, Level 3 : Optimization, Level 3+: Neutrality, Level 4 : Transformation, and Level 4+ : Transition, which makes Level 4+ the highest, a release from GMR said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT