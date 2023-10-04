HamberMenu
GMR Hyderabad International Airport earns prestigious Level 4+ Airport Carbon Accreditation

This is the highest accreditation under the coveted Airport Carbon Accreditation (ACA) programme, introduced by Airports Council International (ACI) EUROPE in 2009

October 04, 2023 06:40 am | Updated 06:40 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (GHIAL) has been awarded with Level 4+: Transition accreditation in recognition of its alignment with global climate goals in carbon management from the Airports Council International (ACI).

This is the highest accreditation under the coveted Airport Carbon Accreditation (ACA) programme, introduced by Airports Council International (ACI) EUROPE in 2009.

The Airport Carbon Accreditation programme is the industry standard for the assessment of an airport’s efforts to manage and reduce carbon emissions. The ACA programme comprises 6 levels: Level 1: Mapping, Level 2: Reduction, Level 3 : Optimization, Level 3+: Neutrality, Level 4 : Transformation, and Level 4+ : Transition, which makes Level 4+ the highest, a release from GMR said.

