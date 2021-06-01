GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo handles largest import shipment of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccines

Sputnik V vaccine requires specialised handling and storage, requiring to be kept at a temperature of -20°C

GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo (GHAC) handled a major import shipment of Sputnik V vaccines from Russia on a specially chartered freighter RU-9450 which touched down at Hyderabad Airport at 3.43 a.m. on June 1.

While GHAC had already handled several import shipments of vaccine prior to this, Tuesday’s shipment of 56.6 tonnes of vaccines is the single largest import shipment of COVID-19 vaccines handled in India till date. This shipment completed all processes and was dispatched in less than 90 minutes, said an official spokesman in a press release.

Sputnik V vaccine requires specialised handling and storage, requiring to be kept at a temperature of -20°C. GHAC has been working closely with the experts from the customer’s supply chain team, officials from customs department and other relevant stakeholders over an extended period of time to ensure that the necessary infrastructure and handling processes are fully in place at the Air Cargo Terminal for smooth handling of the vaccine shipments.

Major pharma companies based in and around Hyderabad are expected to produce or import over 3.5 billion doses of different varieties of COVID-19 vaccines over the next couple of years and GHAC has been gearing up on all fronts to handle the surge in vaccine shipments.

Key elements of the temperature controlled infrastructure at GHAC are all being expanded in terms of both capacities as well as capabilities.

GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo (GHAC) is a WHO-GSDP (World Health Organisation-Good Storage and Distribution Practices) Certified major Gateway Location in India, the release added.