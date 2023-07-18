GMR aviation SEZ signs land lease agreement with Safran

July 18, 2023 02:48 am | Updated 01:36 am IST - HYDERABAD

GMR Hyderabad Aviation SEZ Limited (GHASL), a subsidiary of GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd. (GHIAL), has signed a land lease agreement with Safran Aircraft Engines Services India Pvt. Ltd (SAESIPL), a subsidiary of Safran, headquartered in Paris, France. As part of the agreement, GHASL will lease land to Safran which will build and operate the engine MRO facility for LEAP turbofan engines. The facility, spanning 23.5 acres in GMR Aerospace & Industrial Park, will cover around 36,500 sqm of built-up space. This facility in Hyderabad will be the largest MRO centre in the Saran aircraft engines network.

The construction of the facility will commence in September 2023 and is expected to be handed over in December 2024. The operations are set to commence in 2025 and will provide employment to about 1,000 workers at its peak operation capacity. The facility will operate on 100% sustainable green energy utilised from the GMR solar farm.

Mr. Aman Kapoor, CEO GMR Airport Land Development, expressed enthusiasm about Safran’s choice of GMR Industrial Park, highlighting the selection process and the establishment of one of the world’s largest engine MROs. Initially capable of servicing 100 engines per year, the facility’s capacity is expected to gradually increase to approximately 300 engines by 2035, bringing substantial employment opportunities to Telangana State.

Within the SEZ area of GMR Aerospace & Industrial Park, Safran currently operates two industrial facilities for Cable Harnessing and Aircraft Engine Component manufacturing. Additionally, CFM, a joint venture of Safran with GE, operates an Engine Maintenance training facility at the Park.

Mr. Nicolas Potier, vice-president Support & Services of Safran Aircraft Engines, commended GMR for being selected as the location for their new MRO shop in Hyderabad. Potier emphasised the significance of this MRO project as a major investment in Safran’s future in India. The facility will provide vital capacity to support airline operations while contributing to the expansion of the aeronautical ecosystem in the Hyderabad International Airport area.

